Special tribute to serviceman

Biggar Explorers carried out a special act of remembrance last weekend.

Members hiked to the crash site of Hawker Hurricane Mk.1 W9112 which flew into the northern side of Lowther Hill near Wanlockhead on July 21, 1941.

The crash resulted in the death of its pilot, Sergeant George Stevenson of the Royal Canadian Air Force. He was only 26 years old.

Following the hike, members then joined the community of Wanlockhead in commemorating the fallen at the annual Remembrance service.

Members are pictured at the crash site paying their own special tribute to Sgt. Stevenson and laying flowers at the cross.