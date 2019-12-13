Snowflake Ball raises £150,000 for hospice

Supporters of St Andrew’s Hospice celebrated St Andrew’s Day in style at the charity’s Grand Snowflake Ball on November 30.

The annual event, held at the Doubletree by Hilton Glasgow Central, was hosted by comedian and broadcaster Des Clarke and featured performances from harpist Hayleigh Hill, Scotland’s leading pipe and drum band Clanadonia, BLOK Pro Dance Troupe and band WooHoo, who ensured the dancefloor was filled all evening.

Louise O’Donnell, Deputy head of fundraising at St Andrew’s Hospice, said: “Wehope all of our guests had an amazing night at the Grand Snowflake Ball.

“We are overwhelmed to announce that together, you raised £150,000 - a phenomenalamount to support our patients and their loved ones!

“Huge thanks to our sponsors and Friends of the Hospice’, photographers Tom Smith and Bruce Mackenzie, our brilliant volunteers and everyone who attended for making thenight a fantastic success!

“It truly was a special St Andrew’s night for the Hospice.

“We are delighted to announce that next year’s event will take place on Saturday November 28.”