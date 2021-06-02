Rescue mission on Tinto Hill
Emergency services were called to the rescue on Monday, after a woman suffered an injury on Tinto.
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 8:18 am
Updated
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 8:18 am
Police Scotland were made aware of the incident shortly before 1pm.
At 2.45pm, officers asked Moffat Mountain Rescue team to help the Scottish Ambulance Service with the rescue mission.
Ten team members with their landrover and Volkswagen ambulance responded.
The woman was later recovered from the hill with the assistance of an HM Coastguard helicopter from Prestwick.
That team managed to winch the woman to safety and transport her to Glasgow where she was treated for a suspected broken leg.