Public to shape up future of health and care in Larkhall and Stonehouse

People of Larkhall and Stonehouse are invited to have their say on the future of health and social care delivery in the local area.

Two information and engagement events, run by South Lanarkshire Health and Social Care Partnership (SLHSCP), will give members of the public a chance to listen to the latest information about local progress, developments and challenges.

Crucially, participants will then be able to express their own views in an exercise that will help shape plans for the future.

The events take place on Monday, November 25, 5pm until 7pm at St Machan’s Parish Church, and on Tuesday, November 26, 10am until 12pm, Raploch Bowling Club, Larkhall.

A further event will be held in Stonehouse early in 2020. Details will be published in due course.

Val de Souza, chief officer of SLHSCP, said: “Communities are an important component of our Partnership and we are committed to listening to all experiences and viewpoints.

“The process of taking on board what people have to say is vital as we seek to modernise and build care and supports that will meet local need going forward.”

The events are being held at an important juncture. Earlier this year, South Lanarkshire Council’s Social Work Committee gave its backing to the continued development of proposals to site a Care Hub in the Larkhall/Stonehouse Area as part of the Investing to Modernise £18m capital funding.

The Partnership are currently assessing and mapping local needs before any proposals are shaped and discussions have been ongoing with stakeholders, including locally elected members.

Ms de Souza explained the forthcoming events mark a significant stage of the process. “From this very early stage, we want to explore, with the people who know Larkhall and Stonehouse best, what the future needs and aspirations are for health, social care and wellbeing in the community.

“We’ll be focusing on key questions during the events including; the challenges faced, what’s working well and what the ideal model of health and care would look like for the area.”

Ms de Souza added: “We are absolutely committed to openness, transparency and engaging in ongoing – and meaningful – dialogue with our communities.”

Doors will open 15 minutes prior to the respective events and attendees are asked to be seated for the start time.

For further information on the meetings, please contact 01698 453700.