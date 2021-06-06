Progress on Clydesdale town centre projects

Work is progressing apace on many of the projects, including the Royal Oak in Lanark.

A report to the community and enterprise committee highlighted the significant progress being made by South Lanarkshire Council and a wide range of partners – despite the impact of the pandemic.

It also laid out in detail the funding secured to support development and the work currently in progress.

That includes new social housing, investment in business and retail premises, streetscape improvements and community facilities.

A number of projects are being progressed in Clydesdale.

They include the regeneration of Rankin Gait Precinct in Carluke; the former Royal Oak in Lanark being developed for social rented housing; the removal of a derelict building in Hunters Close, Lanark, to create parking and a market space; creating the Forth Café and Cinema for community events; the creation of an outdoor space to exapnd the Rainforest Cafe at Forth St Paul’s Church; the purchase of a derelict site in Carnwath for a community project and purchasing retail premises for Carnwath Community and Enterprise Hub.

The Forth cinema project is complete, with work progressing apace on the others.

John Anderson, committee chairman, said: “We hear a lot about the problems facing town centres and while it is clear there are common issues, such as changes in consumer habits connected to online shopping, what is equally clear is that there is no one size fits all solution.

“This report lays out in detail how the council is approaching South Lanarkshire’s town centres with an over-arching strategic programme but is also carefully considering the strengths, challenges and opportunities that are unique to each community.”

Projects included in the programme have a total value close to £15.5 million. Town centre action plans are also being progressed for Lanark and Carluke.