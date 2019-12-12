Plea to bring some festive cheer to Lanarkshire families

One Parent Families Scotland is appealing to the people of Lanarkshire to spread some Christmas cheer this December by donating gifts for families who might otherwise go without.

The organisation, which supports single parents around Scotland, has said that this time of year can be especially hard on struggling one parent families due to the pressure to buy gifts and create a special experience for children.

This year, the Lanarkshire service is calling for donations of new toys, children’s clothing and non-perishable foods under the banner of its ‘12 Weans for Christmas’ campaign.

Satwat Rehman, One Parent Families Scotland director, said: “The everyday pressures of making ends meet can often come to a head at Christmas with the additional costs of presents and food tipping many families into debt or deeper in debt. Our Christmas appeal aims takes some of that pressure off families so they can relax and enjoy their time together.”

Linda Pople, manager of OPFS Lanarkshire, said: “Child Poverty in Scotland is rising with almost one in four children living in poverty. As Christmas approaches single parent families are put under tremendous pressure.

“Many parents are going without food and are struggling to put money in their meters just to get gifts for their kids.

“Parents are trying to provide Christmas for their kids and on many occasions are going into debt to pay for gifts that they can’t afford because they don’t want to let their kids down.

Sarah, a single parent with two children, commented: “Christmas is meant to be a happy time but for me it just causes me more stress. I don’t have enough money to get by week to week and now I have to find money to get toys for the kids.

“How do you tell a kid you can’t afford to buy them anything when they think it comes from Santa? I just want us to go to sleep on Christmas eve and wake up on boxing day when it’s all over.”

Laura, a single parent with three children, said: “One Parent Families are amazing. I contacted them for some help and within a day they had dropped off toys, food and clothes for the kids and even a gift for me.

“I don’t know what I would have done without them. And who said Santa wasn’t real?”

Donate to the Lanarkshire Appeal until December 13.

Call 01698 239961 for further info or to arrange drop-offs at 42 Civic Square, Motherwell, ML1 1TP.