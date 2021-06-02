Pet Blood Bank's first visit to Lanark

Confident dogs will find themselves well and truly pampered should they give blood at the first Pet Blood Bank session to be held in Lanark this month.

Clyde Vet Group has partnered with the charity and is looking for donor dogs to attend their very first session at the Lanark Hospital this Sunday, June 6.

This is the first time the charity has visited Lanark to run dog blood donation sessions and it is very excited to welcome lots of fantastic new donors to its lifesaving pack.

Pet Blood Bank is just like the human blood service, but for dogs.

Could your pooch be a life-saver like Jack?

It collects blood donations from donor dogs across the UK which then go towards helping to save the lives of other dogs in need.

Every donation a dog gives can help to save the lives of up to four other dogs. Dogs in Lanarkshire, as well as all fidos across the UK, have access to the life-saving blood should they ever need it, so it really is a vital service.

As the coronavirus pandemic has affected donations to the blood bank, new host vet practices have been joining up with the charity to help.

Clyde Vet Group is running its first session on Sunday and urgently needs large, confident, and happy dogs to come forward and help.

To become a donor, your dog must weigh more than 25kg, be between the ages of one and eight and be fit and healthy.

It is also important that they are confident, enjoy meeting new people, and having new experiences as the dogs will go into their donation appointment alone while owners wait outside – in order to minimise risk during the pandemic.

The donation itself only takes five to 10 minutes but owners should expect their dogs to be with the team for around 40 minutes.

Dogs receive a full health check from the Pet Blood Bank vet before donating and get showered with treats, fuss, and attention throughout their appointment.

They even get a goody bag and toy to take home, as well as the pride of being a lifesaver.

Following the first session on Sunday, Pet Blood Bank plans to visit Lanark every two to three months so owners are encouraged to register their dogs, even if they will miss the first date.

Nicole Osborne, from Pet Blood Bank UK, said: “We are so excited to launch our very first dog blood donation session in Lanark.

"We are looking forward to meeting lots of new donors and really getting the local community behind our mission to help save the lives of dogs across the country.

"We would love to hear from anyone interested in finding out more or coming along to our session at Clyde Vet Group’s Lanark Hospital this Sunday.”

If you are interested in finding out more, please visit www.petbloodbankuk.org or call the charity direct on 01509 232 222.