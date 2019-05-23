Marilyn’s £30k lottery cheque is ‘in the post’

A home carer from Lanark, who has just landed a £30,000 lottery prize with her postcode ML11 7AU, plans to celebrate in style with her husband of 40 years.

Marilyn Lamarra, from Melvinhall Road found out she’d won the five-figure sum when People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt called to tell her the good news last week.

Marilyn, who was the only person on the street playing with a ticket, said: “I’m absolutely astonished that I’ve won £30,000. This is a once in a lifetime experience that I won’t forget.

“When I knew that they would be coming here, I told them to knock on the back door as I didn’t want anyone to see the front garden. I’ll be spending some of my winnings getting that done up because it’s a bit of a mess at the moment.”

The 57-year-old has recently celebrated her Ruby Wedding Anniversary with her husband Gerry and they plan to go somewhere special. She added: “For our anniversary, we went to visit Skye for a couple of days and the scenery was stunning. I would like to see some of the other Scottish islands and we’ll probably go overseas too for some good weather. It’ll be a lot of fun to book up five-star hotels now.”

The mother-of-two, who sadly lost one of her sons eight years ago when he was just 30 years old, plans to share some of her winnings with her family, which includes two grandsons. She said: “I think they’ll be really pleased for me and of course they won’t be forgotten about with a win like that. They’ll be acknowledged with some of the money!”

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: “What an amazing prize for Marilyn to win. She was the only winner on her street in Lanark.”

Local charities are supported by players. Last year, Equitots Lanarkshire was awarded £2,000 to run a project that uses horses to encourage children with autism to get outside and have positive sensory experiences by providing them with a safe place where they can grow in confidence, learn and develop life skills.”