Lanark March Stones will be inspected

The March Stones will be inspected by a small team from the Lanimer Committee. (Pic Sarah Peters.)

That includes the inspection of the March Stones marking its boundaries.

Current government regulations are still at a level which prevents public gathering, even respecting social distancing.

Slight relaxing of these regulations, if they emerge over the next few weeks, will not change the committee’s decision.

However, ‘the Royal Burgh of Lanark’s ancient and inalienable right’, to make an annual inspection of its March Stones will take place, as it did last year.

It will not involve members of the public; instead the Lanimer Committee chairman will make arrangements to have them inspected privately by the end of June.

The small group involved will report to the Lanimer Committee chairman and the Honorary Secretary will report to the Crown.

Kenny Lean, committee chairman, said: “We’d like to remind people that the paths we take over land to reach each March Stone are not rights of way. Landowners have a right to deny public access through their private land, eg Woodend, Jerviswood, Leechford, Braxfield and Robiesland.