Lanark Grammar pulls out all the stops for charity

Led by the 6th Year Charities Committee, Lanark Grammar School community joined forces throughout Charities Week and put on a back‐to‐back timetable of crazy, daring and indulgent fundraising challenges.

They are justifiably delighted with themselves as they smashed their initial target of £1700.00.

Pupils, parents, staff and the local community embraced this opportunity to have fun, raising a whopping £2701.44 set to be doubled by Sir Boyd Tunnock. The full‐on fantastic week was packed with a fashion show, crazy hair day, a coffee morning which had a Bake‐Off competitiveness!

Each day, the pupils could treat themselves to candy‐floss or pop‐corn and one of the highlights of the week had to be Crazy Hair Day. Two of the staff braved the shave and had their hair taken off. Cherylanne Rennie, Latin teacher, took on the “Hair Today, Gone Tomorrow” challenge.

Cherylanne was inspired in equal measure by the sheer energy and determination of the pupils to raise as much as possible and that her father‐in‐law had used the Maggie’s centre and she knew how much support it offers.

The pupils put in a phenomenal effort and made sure they were raising awareness of the programme of support offered by Maggie’s as well as this fantastic amount of money.

Depute head, Gillian Pollock said: “The whole school community, all pulled together, getting involved in a wide variety of activities, to raise this amazing amount for Maggie’s. Maggie’s was chosen by the Charities Committee as the pupils felt that as a charity it does so much to support all those affected by cancer in Lanarkshire.”