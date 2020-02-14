LAMS flocking together for its next hit show production

From the cellblocks of Chicago to the streets of Baltimore, Lanark Amateur Musical Society (LAMS) has announced that its ’40th anniversary’ 2020 show is going to be Hairspray.

An American musical comedy set in the swinging 60s, this international smash hit musical features the infectiously feel-good songs Good Morning Baltimore, Welcome to the Sixties, You Can’t Stop the Beat and Big, Blonde and Beautiful.

The show, a hit on both the stage and the screen, won’t be staged until March but LAMS is already well into preparations.

Once again, that major local employer, Border Biscuits, has come forward with financial suppport for the group through it Community Fund.

As usual, there is to be a charitable cause which will benefit from the LAMS annual show, this year Alzheimer Scotland being the chosen cause.

They will be holding fund-raising activities during the show’s run at Lanark’s Memorial Hall, expected to start on Wednesday, March 18.

Advanced sales of tickets have already reached 1000!

The society, with some weeks to go to the show, is, as ever, on the lookout for fresh local talent to join them either on stage or behind it.

Anyone intersted in finding out more about joining a troupe that has been entertaining the Clydesdale area since 1980, is invited to email secretary@lams.org.uk to register your interest and keep an eye on othe LAMS Facebook page on https://www.facebook.com/LanarkAmateurMusicalSociety/ for rehearsal and ticket updates.

Said a spokesperson for the group: “No experience is necessary just a desire to sing, and enjoy yourself.

“Everyone will be made most welcome, if you are aged 14 or over and are interested in joining our company please come along and join us.

“A selection of photographs from ourpast performances are presented on our gallery page.

“All can feel free to view them although we are updating them at the moment. More images will be added soon.”

With 40 successful years behind them, LAMS is looking forward to staging a show which will make it an anniversary to remember!