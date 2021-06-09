Get your tail on the Lanimer Trail!

One of two horses that you'll find in Castlebank Park during Lanimer Week. (Pic: Helen McCall)

For while the annual celebrations can’t take place, a Lanimer Trail and Scavenger Hunt has been launched.

Some 40 horse silhouettes have been erected, with a location map on the Lanimer committee’s social media pages.

Each has a QR code that provides background information on the theme.

Lanimer committee publicity officer Gordon Gray said: “We are encouraging people to get their tail on the Lanimer Trail and visit each of the horses.

"To try and make it a bit more of an interactive experience, we have installed QR codes with each of the horses that provides lots of background information on the theme, including a series of videos created for the event.

“Our aim is to inject some Lanimer Spirit into the town on what would normally have been Lanimer Week.

"We are hoping the trail proves a popular addition and, if successful, it may become a new Lanimer tradition in its own right!”

The horses were decorated by some of the existing procession entrants and a few new entrants too.

Born from the creative minds of its Castlebank sub committee, the Lanimer Committee is delighted with the response so far.

Local businesses are also playing their part in a Scavenger Hunt, with letters in shop windows which need to be gathered.

Hunt sheets are on sale now at Morrisons and Tesco for £2.

Can you solve all of Lanimer Larry's horseshoe clues and help find the missing Lanark Silver Bell?