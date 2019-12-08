Funding boost from Co-op in South Lanarkshire

Local causes in Lanark and Carluke received an early Christmas present when Co-op revealed a £21,000 funding boost from its members.

The money will be shared by six organisations, all of whom are making a real difference to communities throughout the region. These include Forth Primary & Nursery Parent Council, Lanark Tolbooth Heritage Centre Trust, and Biggar Youth Project.

This is the latest round of pay outs from the local community fund, and brings the amount the Co-op members have invested in causes in Lanark and Carluke since the scheme launched in September 2016 to £144,000.

Nationally, nearly 4,500 groups are sharing over £17 million, bringing the total value of the fund since its launch to over £56 million.

Rebecca Birkbeck, director of Community and Shared Value at the Co-op, said: “The local community fund is now a well-established way of supporting local causes who help to make communities safer, happier, and healthier places to live, and we’re delighted to be able to support such a wide range of local groups as they help to improve wellbeing in Lanark and Carluke.

“By choosing their local cause online, our members are telling us what really matters in their communities, and we have used this information to help us identify new groups to support throughout next year.

“Feedback from our own Community Wellbeing Index has shown us that we should be focused on protecting and improving community spaces, helping people reach their full potential by developing their skills, and promoting health and wellbeing.”