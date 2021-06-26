Forth Gala Day court revealed
The 2021 Forth and District Gala Day court has been announced.
Queen-elect is Ruth Thomson and her Herald is Lucas Steele.
The other participants in the retinue, all from Forth Primary School, are:
Maids – Ava McMorran, Charley Mackie, Amelia Mason, Chloe McLaren, Katie Kralik, Freya King, Leah Graham, Tiffany Wilson and Marley Graham.
Page boys – Ryan Kerr, Ethan Evans, Alex Cernat and Jackson Strain
Flower Girls – Charlie Blaney, Eva Green, Lucy Collick, Harley Gibson, Katie Storrar, Aleah Thomson and Ruby Younger.
The Crowning Lady for 2021 is Mrs Aileen Wood.
Congratualtions to all!