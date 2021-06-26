Forth Gala Day court revealed

The 2021 Forth and District Gala Day court has been announced.

By Julie Currie
Saturday, 26th June 2021, 4:00 pm
The boys and girls at Forth Primary School who have been selected as the court for the 2021 gala day.

Queen-elect is Ruth Thomson and her Herald is Lucas Steele.

The other participants in the retinue, all from Forth Primary School, are:

Maids – Ava McMorran, Charley Mackie, Amelia Mason, Chloe McLaren, Katie Kralik, Freya King, Leah Graham, Tiffany Wilson and Marley Graham.

Page boys – Ryan Kerr, Ethan Evans, Alex Cernat and Jackson Strain

Flower Girls – Charlie Blaney, Eva Green, Lucy Collick, Harley Gibson, Katie Storrar, Aleah Thomson and Ruby Younger.

The Crowning Lady for 2021 is Mrs Aileen Wood.

Congratualtions to all!