Former Carluke nurse still waiting for kitchen solution

Scott Graham is hoping the council will finally come up with a kitchen solution for his mum Wilma.

In the case of Carluke council tenant Wilma Graham, it’s a pretty fair summation of her kitchen space.

However, Wilma (52), a former nurse, was happy with her home in Miller Street until her health started to deteriorate 14 months ago.

Thanks to bulging discs in her back and osteoarthritis, she now walks with a stick and, on her bad days, has to use a wheelchair to get around.

The three top cupboards in her kitchen are safely out of reach for the mum of two, who is just 4ft 10in.

For the past 14 months, her son Scott (33), who lives in Strathaven, has been fighting to secure a solution.

Three inspections have been carried out and an occupational therapist has also visited, after Councillor Eileen Logan took up the fight.

However, after the latest inspection six weeks ago, the Grahams have now reached the end of their rope.

Scott explained: “One inspector told mum she could get to the cupboards using a stepladder – while she held on to the tiny bit of counter top she has in the kitchen and her walking stick with the other. We couldn’t believe it.

"The latest inspector, who visited six weeks ago, said they could put in new units which she could reach but they wouldn’t match the rest and the tiles would have to be removed. Who in this day and age wants a mishmash kitchen?

"Mum has been a council tenant for about 35 years and hasn’t asked for anything before. All she wants is a kitchen she can use that has a wee bit more workspace and units she can reach, which match.”

We approached South Lanarkshire Council to ask if a better solution could be found.

Daniel Lowe, executive director of housing and technical resources, said: “The repairs service was first notified of Ms Graham’s issues on May 24, 2021; a local inspector visited to discuss the limited workspace and storage.

"Although Ms Graham advised the occupational therapist that she did not use the wheelchair in the kitchen, we agreed to lower the wall units and add in one extra unit.