Floodlights get switched on at Auchengray Primary School

After two years and many hours of partnership working with South Lanarkshire Council, WAT IF? is delighted that the community now has a yea-round recreational resource in the new MUGA floodlights at Auchengray Primary School.

The MUGA floodlights were officially turned on by Councillor Catherine McClymont on Thursday, November 7.

In officially turning on the lights, Councillor McClymont thanked the local residents, the Levenseat Trust, Renewable Energy Fund, South Lanarkshire Council and WAT IF? for their hard work in bringing the project together.

WAT IF? was awarded two grants for the MUGA Floodlight Project at Auchengray Primary School from the Levenseat Trust and the Renewable Energy Fund, with additional funding coming from WAT IF?

The floodlights can be used in the evenings to allow sports and games to take place in the darker nights.

The lights are operated by a timer, allowing them to be used for 30-minute perios, then finally turned off at 9pm.