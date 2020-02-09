Cash boost for Wiston project

Scottish youth projects putting young people front and centre of their work are sharing in £1.4m from the Young Start fund.

Under the Dormant Bank and Building Society Accounts Act 2008, the Reclaim Fund releases funds from dormant bank accounts to the National Lottery Community Fund for distribution to good causes across the UK.

Amongst the 25 projects receiving the dormant account and building society cash is Wiston Lodge who have just received £45,360.

This group will use the funding to continue and develop their Path of the Little People project. This is a dynamic interpretive trail designed and created by young people which provides a range of opportunities for children and young people with additional support needs, predominately Autism Spectrum Disorder. Approximately 1200 children and young people will participate in this two year project.

The National Lottery Community Fund Scotland Director, Neil Ritch, said: “I am very pleased to announce this funding, which will help children and young people to have their voices heard while growing in confidence and develop new skills. The programme creates opportunities for young people to achieve their potential and every one of these projects reflects that aim.”

Groups wanting to know more about Young Start should contact 0300 123 7110.