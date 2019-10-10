Carluke cop Chris is 2019 Braveheart

More than 50 emergency service workers and members of the public have been presented with Brave@Heart Awards recognising acts of bravery and heroism.

And among them was our very own Carluke bobby, Chris Mains who helped stop and restrain a man intent on jumping from a 12th story window, putting his own life at risk.

Of the 56 winners, nine were members of the public, three of whom received the St Andrew’s Award for exceptional acts of bravery.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “These awards recognise acts of true courage by members of the public, our emergency services and voluntary rescue organisations. They are our way of saying thank you to individuals who, through their bravery, have made a positive difference.

“Every single award winner provides an extraordinary story of courage and calmness under pressure. Their spirit of selflessness and bravery is an inspiring example to us all.”

Chief Inspector Andy Thomson, member of the validation panel, said: “The panel were unanimously agreed that the nominations were of a very high standard demonstrating acts of courage and in a number of situations bravery.”