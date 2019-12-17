Care worker Roni Carlyle is a deserving award winner

A Clydesdale care worker has scooped the top award at a prestigious awards ceremony in London.

Veronica “Roni” Carlyle, a Care Coordinator at Bluebird Care South Lanarkshire was recognised as the top Team Member in the North of England and Scotland region.

The National Bluebird Care awards ceremony took place at London’s historic Fortnum & Mason on November 14.

Roni has had to face various challenges and as a single mum she has successfully raised five children and has blossomed into an invaluable team member at Bluebird Care South Lanarkshire.

As a care assistant she has won the hearts of families and received glowing testimonies for her ‘end of life’ care and compassion. This has in the past involved her staying with family members well beyond the end of her shift to help comfort and reassure them.

When emergencies occur it is Roni who puts on her uniform and on many occasions has provided the care needed.

Only eighteen months ago Roni was working part time hours as a care assistant, and in such a short space of time she has proved herself in multiple roles and is also about to embark on a new challenge - studying for her SVQ Level three qualification.

The Bluebird Care Awards are a celebration of the exemplary commitment shown by the dedicated teams that work at the group, across the UK.

Maurice Logie, Managing Director of Bluebird Care South Lanarkshire, said: “We absolutely love having Roni around this businessshe’s a joy and we cannot wait to see what else she will achieve within our organisation.

“This recognition is so well deserved and I’m sure it won’t be the last time that Roni wins an award.”