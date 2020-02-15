Biggar editor’s latest work

Biggar-based author and editor Neil Paynter has just published his latest book, `In Love With the Life of Life’, a collection of Christian daily readings for Lent and Holy Week.

The book, costing £11.99, compiled and edited by Neil, has been published by Wild Goose Publications. He has already edited and authored several works for the same publishing house which says of him: “Neil Paynter is an editor, writer and late­ night piano player, who lives with his partner Helen, his mum and Stevie the cat in a flat in Biggar. Previously he worked in nursing homes and homeless shelters in the UK and Canada.”

Contributors to the new book include Ruth Burgess, Nancy Cocks, Brian Woodcock, Donald Eadie, Iain and Isabel Whyte, Peter Millar, Janet Lees, Jan Sutch Pickard, Warren Bardsley, Alex Clare­Young, Thom M Shuman, Kathy Galloway, Christian MacLean, Timothy Gorringe, Katharine M Preston, Richard Skinner, Carol Dixon, Niall Cooper, Anna Briggs, Alastair McIntosh, Martin Johnstone, and others.

More information on the book is available at www.ionabooks.com while trade distribution is by Booksource (tel 0845 370 0067 / fax 0845 370 0068) customerservice@booksource.net.

Wild Goose Publications are based at 21 Carlton Court, Glasgow and can be reached via email at admin@ionabooks.com