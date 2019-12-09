Be enchanted by ‘Wee Red Fae the Woods’ at New Lanark

The team at New Lanark World Heritage Site are delighted to present this year’s wonderful fun-filled pantomime, Wee Red Fae The Woods, brought to New Lanark by the Arkeen Theatre Company.

Based on the classic fairy-tale, with a Scottish twist, children and adults alike will love this enchanting fun tale, this festive season.

Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without a trip to the panto.

The Arkeen version of Wee Red Fae The Woods does indeed include the naughty villain.

The family-friendly pantomime tells the timeless story of Red as it exports you on a magical journey as your favourite fairytale comes to life in a fun-packed pantomime for the whole family.

Find out the secret ingredient that gives the forest animals the strength of a bear, the wisdom of an owl and the cunning of a fox. Rap, dance, shout and blow the house down!

This classic tale is to be presented at New Lanark World Heritage Site by this much-loved local theatre group on Saturdays and Sundays until Christmas Eve – curtain up at noon, 2pm or 3.30pm.

The show is suitable for children. Tickets are £5 each or £17 for two adults, two children or £21 for two adults and three children and are available to buy at: http://www.newlanark.org/visitorcentre/christmas-events.shtml

Meanwhile, why not make a whole festive day or weekend of it. You may feel like you have arrived in Lapland, as you enjoy our ‘New Lanark Christmas Experience’.

New Lanark’s magical location creates the perfect backdrop for a magical family day out and Christmas festivities for young and old this season.

Your ticket includes the Spirit of Christmas Ride, which will take you on a magical journey into Christmas, on a sparkling festive ride. Meet your guide, Holly, who will tell you all about Christmas past and present before visiting Santa’s Grotto and enjoying some Festive arts and crafts. Santa’s elves are also planning some fun activities too.

Makers Markets also return for the Christmas season featuring the best of Scottish makers, crafters, artists and designers.