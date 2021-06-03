A dream come true for Law make-up artist

Kathleen-Anne Fannan with the cast and crew of Cavendish.

But her name will soon be scrolling in the credits of a series of high profile film and TV projects with her emerging career as a hair and make-up artist.

Kathleen-Anne (25), who lives in Law village, has secured a series of jobs thanks to her former lecturers’ contacts in the industry.

She recently worked as the hair and make-up designer on the second episode of Amazon Prime drama Cavendish during a three-day shoot at the Trades Hall in Glasgow’s Merchant City.

Cavendish, written by and starring Maddy Bryce, has grown from an eight-minute short piece written for an actor’s showreel in October 2019 into a series.

The second episode is currently in post-production and scheduled to be on Prime this summer.

Kathleen-Anne said: “I was recommended for the job by Emma Porter, my former lecturer at New College Lanarkshire. Emma knows what she’s talking about – and I’ve learned just to say yes to everything!

“I knew the producer of Cavendish from something else that I’d worked on in January, which I’m not allowed to mention just yet.

“I became the make-up designer; being this young and having that opportunity was amazing. It doesn’t come around very often.”

Kathleen-Anne studied for seven years at New College Lanarkshire – five to achieve her HNC Hairdressing and a further two to secure her HND Make-up Artistry.

In November 2016, she won a prestigious gold medal in Hairdressing at the WorldSkills UK contest in Birmingham, which attracts students and apprentices from organisations all over the UK.

A former pupil of St Aidan’s High, Kathleen-Anne first started taking classes in hairdressing in S3 and S4 through the school-college partnership programme.

She said: “I do love make-up but hairdressing is my passion – I love it so much. I use every bit of what I’ve learned in my work.

“Emma Porter was my lecturer and she was working in the industry at the same time, so anything that she was learning while out working on TV and film, she was bringing back to her students. It was all very relevant to what we were learning.

“Another lecturer, Rosheen McGowan, was bringing her skills back from working with MAC Cosmetics and on runway shows. The lecturers are so on point with what they’re teaching students.”

Kathleen-Anne was elected last summer by her fellow students to the role of NCL’s student president for community and sustainability.

She has been able to combine her job in the Students’ Association with freelance work on four projects for film and TV, including a feature film and drama for BBC.

She aded: “I was only 24 when I had my first job after graduating, working on a movie that was a massive production. My face must have looked like that emoji with the love-heart eyes!