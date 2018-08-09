Our Heather is a cut above the rest

Lanark’s Heather Nelson’s reputation as one of the country’s leading hairdressers has been confirmed after a major success in one of her profession’s top competitions.

The owner of Nelson Hairdressing has been named a finalist in the British Hairdressing Awards 2018, sponsored by Schwarzkopf Professional.

She was shortlisted in the Scottish Hairdresser of the Year category. She will now be required to submit a further four images of her styles to make a collection of eight for the second round of judging in September, before the awards ceremony in November.

According to the organisers: “Heather impressed the judges thanks to her artistic presentation and exceptional skill in cutting, colouring and styling.

“Her reputation as one of the best hairdressers in the country precedes her.”