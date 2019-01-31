Olivia is Lanark Lanimer Queen of 2019

The 2019 Lanimer Queen will be Olivia Bell of St Mary’s Primary School.

The youngster’s name came out of the hat on Monday to be the centre of attention during Lanark’s big day of celebrations in June.

Although Lanimer Queens-Elect are chosen by chance these days, all are agreed that Olivia will perform her role superbly being, as she is, a bit of a Lanimer ‘veteran’ already having been in many of St Mary’s Primary Procession entries over the years.

She is also more than fit for the throne, being a keen gymnast and dancer with the Cherry Dance group.

The rest of the Lanimer Court was due to be selected as the Gazette went to press this week and a full list will be included in the next edition.

In the meantime, planning for Lanimer Day 2019 carries on apace.

The Lanimer Procession Sub Committee will be holding an ‘Open Evening’ for new groups or individuals who would like to put an entry in this year’s parade.

The meeting is being held in the rear room of The Clydesdale Inn on Monday, February 4 at 7.15pm.

All will be warmly welcomed.