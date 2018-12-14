NHS means Natural Health Service in Lanarkshire

In-patients, out-patients, family members and any interested individuals are invited to boost their health by joining the ranks of volunteers growing fruit, veg and flowers in the grounds of local hospitals.

The volunteer groups at Douglas (Lady Home), Kirklands (Bothwell), Cleland and Coathill in Coatbridge have been set up as part of NHS Lanarkshire’s Green Health Partnership.

The programme has recently joined forces with the Clydesdale Food Network, which supplies locally-grown produce to the Clydesdale Foodbank as well as weekly healthy eating sessions at Clydesdale Community Initiatives (CCI) Community Kitchen based in Lanark.

The hospital gardens work is being led by CCI and is helping to make more use of Scotland’s outdoors as Our Natural Health Service.

Activities at each of the hospital sites see volunteers growing food, learning new horticultural skills, planting fruit trees and improving each site for people and biodiversity.

To find out more about volunteering with the hospital groups, email helen@cciweb.org.uk or phone 01555 664211.