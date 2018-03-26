New Lanark textile print winner chosen

New Lanark has announced the winner of its textile print competition in celebration of the Picasso to Warhol exhibition which runs until April 29.

To celebrate this exhibition, the village ran a design competition to commission a special ‘New Lanark’ textile print to incorporate into a new range of promotional merchandise which will be sold exclusively within the Mill Shop.

Following a number of entries from across the country, Zita Katona from Fife was announced as the Overall Winner. Zita’s ‘A Yarn Well Spun’ design fully fitted the brief that the textile print should be an all over repeat pattern embodying the theme of ‘Living and Working at New Lanark’ and incorporating a number of topics such as the village’s social history and industrial heritage, textile production, New Lanark’s unique architecture, natural surroundings and the Falls of Clyde.

Zita commented: “This pattern was inspired by the landscape and layout of New Lanark as shaped by the River Clyde. The print’s title, ‘A Yarn Well Spun’, refers to the powerful flow of the river, as well as the stories and unique tales of the community of mill workers who have lived and worked at New Lanark. I’m very excited to work with New Lanark World Heritage Site and feel honoured to have my design selected.”

New Lanark will work with Zita to incorporate her winning design into a range of promotional textile items to be sold exclusively within the New Lanark Mill Shop. Zita will also receive a place on a specialist workshop at the Fashion and Textile Museum in London as well as textile supply vouchers, a framed copy of her print and complimentary passes to the exhibition and the attraction.