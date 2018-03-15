New hope for those who are unemployed

A new opportunity for Lanarkians who may be out of work opened its doors last week at Two Hope Street in the town.

The Rural Energy Academy team is working with local agencies and employers to offer employability support and training courses and job opportunities to local people.

Councillor Julia Marrs was delighted to attend the open day of the new scheme earlier this month.

This joint venture between South Lanarkshire Council and South Lanarkshire College, funded through the European Social Fund, is specifically aimed at those currently unemployed residing in rural South Lanarkshire who have encountered barriers to employment and are seeking a career in the energy/utility sectors and their supply chain.

Ms Marrs said: “I understand how difficult it can be to access training or find a job living in a rural area and I very much welcome this targeted opportunity.

“The rural areas can all too often lose out but in this case funding has been specifically directed to ensure those with most barriers to employment can reach their potential.”

Call Karen on 07813367422 for more info.