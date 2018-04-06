New funding for ladies’ football in Lanark

Three individuals from across South Lanarkshire have received seed funding as part of the latest round of awards from the Social Entrepreneurs Fund.

The awards were delivered by Firstport, Scotland’s start up social enterprise development agency.

Kirsten Sinclair was awarded £5000 to set up Ladies Recreational Football and Sports (LaRFs) in Lanark, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

LaRFs is aimed at promoting fun, friendly and non-competitive football as a means to encourage women to take up physical exercise.

Kirsten commented: “The £5000 Start It grant is invaluable for Ladies Recreational Football and Sports (LaRFs). It will enable me to acquire the facilities, equipment, and training necessary to create and sustain a fun, welcoming and inclusive environment for women to participate in recreational sporting activities.”

The awards are part of Firstport’s Start It awards programme, funded by the Scottish Government’s Social Entrepreneurs Fund. A total of 19 individuals received funding as part of this latest round, with awardees sharing a total of £94,500.

Josiah Lockhart, Chief Executive of Firstport said: “If you don’t have a sustainable way of tackling a problem, then your impact will be short term. Social enterprise provides a route to long term impact, using business profits to tackle social issues.

“At Firstport we have the privilege of supporting individuals with their early stage business ideas.”