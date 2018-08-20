New community singing group’s first meeting is a huge success

Sing Lanrik, Clydesdale’s new community singing group held their first meeting last week - and it was packed!

It seems there are quite a few who can hold a tune in Lanark and the surrounding areas, or who simply want to be part of a community organisation which will allow them to hone what talents they have for singing.

Under the expert guidance of local professional musician Shenna Fox, Sing Lanrik was born out of a necessity to provide a group which caters to all ages and musical tastes as opposed to the formality of a choir.

The new group is open to anyone, whether they have any singing experience or not, and covers a wide variation in music, from modern pop to the classics and everything in between.

Shenna told the Gazette: “I was absolutely delighted to see such a great turn out for the inaugural meeting of Sing Lanrik. We had a good mix of beginners and experienced singers who came along.

“If you would like to join us come along this Sunday, August 26 from 4-5pm at the Harry Smith Complex in Lanark.”

For more information you can follow the group on Facebook at Sing Lanrik or on twitter: @SingLanrik or email them at: generations@singlanrik.com.

Membership of the community singing organisation is free.