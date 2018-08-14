Natalie is a shadow of her former self

A super slimmer has been named Carlukes Slimming World ‘Woman of the Year’ 2018 thanks to her life-changing 4st weight loss.

Natalie Delaney, 28, from the town has gone from 14 stone 8.5 to 10 stone 8.5in And now she’s been chosen as the Carluke Slimming World group’s Woman of the Year 2018 .

Natalie before starting her weight loss journey.

The competition is run across all Slimming World Groups in the UK and aims to find the UK and Ireland’s most inspiring female slimmer*.

More than half of all women in the UK and Ireland (58 per cent) are said to be overweight and a quarter of them risk impacting their health by increasing their chances of developing a range of conditions including diabetes, heart disease and cancer according to a recent report.

Natalie, who has gone from a dress size 22 to a 10, said: “I never could have dreamt that I’d be in this position when I first began my weight loss journey. Losing weight has made such a big difference to me. My health is better, I have more energy, I’m happier and I feel more comfortable in my own skin. Slimming World has also helped me to have the family I longed for – prior to joining Slimming World I had my daughter using IVF then after joining I reached target weight and went on to have another daughter without any need for IVF . Slimming World has changed my life completely”

She joined Slimming World in Jan 2016 after becoming increasingly unhappy with her size. “I started to put on weight after I had my first baby with IVF . I tried lots of different ways to lose weight but they usually left me feeling hungry, miserable – or both. With Slimming World it’s completely different.

“My family and friends are all amazed by how much I can eat and still lose weight. I still eat many of the same meals that I did before I started losing weight, like spaghetti Bolognese/curries/roast dinners. Now I just prepare and cook them differently – and they taste so much better. I never have to miss out and I don’t have to get hung up on weighing and measuring everything I eat. I’ve picked up lots of new healthy recipes from the other members at my Slimming World group, too.

“I know a lot of people worry about joining a slimming club because they don’t know what to expect. Right from the first moment I walked through the door I felt comfortable, and the support I’ve received has been amazing. I look forward to going each week to catch up with all of my new friends and share tips, recipes and advice. I just love it!”

Nataie lost 7lbs in her first couple of weeks and was blown away that the changes she’d made had such a big impact so quickly. As the weight started to come off, her fitness improved Natalie now loves being a hands on busy mum.

She says: “I feel like a different woman to the one who walked into Slimming World and winning Woman of the Year is a real honour because there are so many amazing women in our group. I remember feeling like there was no hope when it came to my weight, but I’ve realised that when people believe in you – and you believe in yourself – you can do anything you set your mind to. I really hope my weight loss can inspire other people to get started on their own journey and know that there’s a whole group of people waiting to support them every step of the way – especially at the Carluke group. My goal now is to hit my target and stay there for life, which I know I can do.”

Lian McCulloch, who runs the Carluke group, says: “I’m so proud of Natalie- She’s a fantastic ambassador for Slimming World and what she’s achieved is nothing short of incredible. She’s a huge inspiration to everyone in our group and I hope she inspires other women – and men – in Carluke to change their lives in the same way.”