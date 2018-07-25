Nan’s Forth Bridge abseil total raised for CHAS nears £3000

Nan Kirk from Stonebyres abseiled in aid of CHAS
Just about everyone in Clyesdale knows the great lengths Nan Kirk of Stonebyres will go to for the Childrens Hospice Association Scotland (CHAS).

However, no-one knew what HEIGHTS she would go for her beloved charity until, at the start of this month, she carried out a sponsored abseil off the Forth Bridge with just a rope or two between her and a 361-feet plunge into the icy Firth below.

Supporters rewarded this act of bravery by the veteran fundraiser, now in her 70th year, by sponsoring her in their droves: the total raised at time of going to press this week was fast approaching £3000, bringing Nan’s total raised for CHAS over the years to more than £78,000.

Donations can still be made via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Nan-Kirk