Nan’s Forth Bridge abseil total raised for CHAS nears £3000

Just about everyone in Clyesdale knows the great lengths Nan Kirk of Stonebyres will go to for the Childrens Hospice Association Scotland (CHAS).

However, no-one knew what HEIGHTS she would go for her beloved charity until, at the start of this month, she carried out a sponsored abseil off the Forth Bridge with just a rope or two between her and a 361-feet plunge into the icy Firth below.

Supporters rewarded this act of bravery by the veteran fundraiser, now in her 70th year, by sponsoring her in their droves: the total raised at time of going to press this week was fast approaching £3000, bringing Nan’s total raised for CHAS over the years to more than £78,000.

Donations can still be made via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Nan-Kirk