Nan hits an amazing 104!

A woman, believed to be the oldest in Lanarkshire, has just celebrated her 104th birthday surrounded by family and friends.

Agnes Henderson, more commonly known as Nan, lives in McClymont House in Lanark.

Nan started her working life in the Mills at New Lanark before beginning a long and happy career in the retail trade.

She married her husband David in 1937 who was a local bus driver on the Lanark to Edinburgh route. They went on to have three children Mary, David and Tom.

Working in Chalmers Grocery in Bannatyne Street she came to the attention of Gordon Baxter of Baxter’s soups who recruited her as a sales promoter because of her winning sales technique.

She was asked to go to the World Fair in America by the company, but decided to put her family first and stay at home. She went on to become a long-serving employee of Fay Dickson’s fashion shop modelling many of its clothes at various events before retiring at 76 years of age.

At the age of 89 Nan sadly lost her husband and thereafter spent her time surrounded by family and friends who have always kept her active.

Latterly, McClymont House has become her permanent home. And Nan hasn’t slowed down one bit, now being part of the interview panel for new staff.

When nan was asked what her secret is to a long and happy life her answer was “Garlic Pearls”.