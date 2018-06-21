Nail salon takes top honours in a national competition

Established nearly 15 years ago, nail salon business Diva has gone from strength to strength from when it first operated inside one-2-one footcare in the Wellgate.

As clients increased it then made a move across the street where the business remained for more than 10 years.

In 2015 it then made the move to its current location at the top of the North Vennel. Since then Diva has run close in a number of industry awards, BABTAC, Look Awards and more.

Then this year they were nominated for the Scotland Business Awards, fast forward a few months and Diva has now picked up three awards, Best Nail Salon in South Lanarkshire, Lanarkshire overall and now as the top place in Scotland.

Fiona Jackson and the team who work for her are tremendously proud of this accolade and took the opportunity last week to share their success with some of the businesses long-standing clients when they hosted a special drinks reception at the salon.

Diva is based at 109 North Vennel, Lanark.