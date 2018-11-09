MP fights for fair pensions

Lesmahagow MP Dr Lisa Cameron MP has taken up the cudgels on behalf of 93-year-old World War Two veteran Anne Puckridge and over 520,000 others to get the full state pension they deserve.

Anne has flown all the way from Canada to the UK to meet MPs to urge them to end the injustice of the government’s frozen pension policy. Dr Cameron joins over 220,000 concerned citizens who have signed a petition supporting Anne, in calling for the cruel practise to end.

She presented the petition at the door of Number 10 Downing Street, accompanied by members of the international consortium of British pensioners.

Anne lived and worked in the UK all her working life and paid National Insurance dues.

But because she moved to Canada at 76 to be closer to family she is now denied over half her state pension.

Dr Cameron said: “I was appalled to hear Anne’s story, I too have family that have moved to Canada and I dread to think if someone has paid their dues and moves to another country they will not receive what is rightly owed to them.”