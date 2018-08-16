McClymont House ‘scare story’ claims

Labour claims that Lanark’s McClymont House is soon to largely cease to be an old folks residential home have been dismissed by SNP sources as a “scare story.”

It follows on a statement from Labour South Lanarkshire councillor Joe Fagan, expressing concern at the council’s recent decision to close two residential homes, in Larkhall and Blantyre, and replace them with a new centre with only short-term beds, preparing the elderly for return to their own homes for ongoing care there.

He says that this is just Phase One of a plan which signals that McClymont House in Lanark will undergo similar changes in its core role of residential care.

He said: “I am extremely concerned about the closure of council care homes and this reduction in the council’s capacity to provide long-term residential care.”

The Gazette was still awaiting an official reply from the council’s controlling SNP group at time of going to press but a source within the party accused Labour of using a “scare story” for purely political ends.

There are national moves towards closer medical and social services co-operation in the future.