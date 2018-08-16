McClymont House ‘scare story’ claims

McClymont House
McClymont House

Labour claims that Lanark’s McClymont House is soon to largely cease to be an old folks residential home have been dismissed by SNP sources as a “scare story.”

It follows on a statement from Labour South Lanarkshire councillor Joe Fagan, expressing concern at the council’s recent decision to close two residential homes, in Larkhall and Blantyre, and replace them with a new centre with only short-term beds, preparing the elderly for return to their own homes for ongoing care there.

He says that this is just Phase One of a plan which signals that McClymont House in Lanark will undergo similar changes in its core role of residential care.

He said: “I am extremely concerned about the closure of council care homes and this reduction in the council’s capacity to provide long-term residential care.”

The Gazette was still awaiting an official reply from the council’s controlling SNP group at time of going to press but a source within the party accused Labour of using a “scare story” for purely political ends.

There are national moves towards closer medical and social services co-operation in the future.