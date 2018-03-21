Margo named as Sashing Lady for 2018

The Lanark Lanimer Committee has announced that the Sashing Lady for 2018 will be Margo Murdoch.

Margo Came to live in Lanark in 1977 with her husband Robin and their two children David and Aileen. Margo worked as a District Nurse in Carluke then later in the treatment room at Lanark Heath Centre.

During this time she also coached at Lanark Amateur Swimming Club and served as honorary secretary for the Lanark YMCA for many years. She has also helped with shows at the Celia Orr School of Dancing where daughter Aileen now teaches.

As a member of St Nicholas Church, she taught in the Sunday School and was ordained as an Elder in 2003. She also sings in the church choir. She travelled to Romania with three aid convoys led by Rev John Thomson which she describes as a “memorable experience.”

In 2003, after gaining a post grad qualification in Person Centered Counselling, she worked for Clydesdale Counselling - Human Development in Lanark for several years.

Six years ago, she helped initiate the charity ‘Hear for You’ which offers free counselling on suicide prevention, and sadly, supporting people bereaved by suicide within the Clydesdale Community.

One of Margo’s greatest joys is being a granny to Catherine, Morven, Ethan and Gregor, and living in the same town as her family. Margo is fairly familiar to Lord Cornet’s sashes - being a proud mum to 2014 Lord Cornet David.

The Lanimer Committee would like to wish Margo and her family all the best and hope they have a very Happy and memorable Lanimers 2018.