Manran all the way from the Highlands to Crawfordjohn

The highly rated Scottish band Manran are returning to play the Crawfordjohn Hall again on Friday, September 21 and tickets are on sale now.

The group has played major festivals and have toured the world but have a special soft spot for the village due to the receptions they have been given there in the past.

Their sound is powerful and utterly contemporary yet thoroughly anchored in a traditional Scottish background. They feature accordion, fiddle and flute with a compelling backline of drum and bass. They may be the only band to play Highland and Uilleann pipes together creating a sound like no other. Their high energy stomping tunes embody some of the most innovative and uplifting music around today, yet they are serious musicians too with serious points to make through music.

Tickets are £20 from https://www.wegottickets.com/event428555 or through local contacts.