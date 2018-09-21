Making our park picture-perfect

Over the past few years, Lanark’s Castlebank Park has been returned to something like it’s glory days of the Fifties and Sixties.

Now, partly in celebration of that re-birth, the Lanark Community Development Trust has launched a very special photo competition, hoping local folk will capture the park’s most scenic spots to help decorate the Castlebank Horticultural Centre the trust is creating from a long derelict sawmill.

Ultimately, the new building will include a fully-equipped classroom, informal bistro/meeting space, office and kitchen.

The centre will be available for hire for a range of community activities or private functions.

The photos entered for the competition should capture one or all of the following themes: The changing seasons,  Woodland and wildlife and/or Plants and horticulture.

Winning entries will be displayed in the new centre, and each will display the name of the photograph and give credit to the artist.

Said a Trust spokeswoman: “Entrants of all ages and abilities are welcome. The Development Trust would be particularly interested to see entries from budding photographers at school or in further ducation.”

The competition is open until Friday, October 12 and entries should be emailedas a JPEG under 5MB to info@lanarktrust.co.uk and should include the entrant’s name, age, hometown and title of the photograph.

Up to three images can be submitted with each entry and the winners chosen by a judging panel.