Make a sentimental journey in Carstairs Junction

The people of Carstairs Junction and surrounding area are being invited to make a short but very sentimental journey on Wednesday, February 6.

On that day at 10am in Carstairs Junction Hall the old Dux Board from the former Carstairs Junction School will be unveiled in its new ‘home’ there next week.

The board, recording the Junior Secondary prize winners at the school from 1923 to 1967, was saved when the school was demolished in 2014.

South Lanarkshire Provost Ian McAllan will officially unveil the board plus a commemorative plaque, marking the occasion. All are welcome.