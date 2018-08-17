Lottery wins for local groups

There was a welcome this week from Clyesdale MSP Aileen Campbell to almost £20,000 in Lottery grants to two groups in her constituency.

Forth and District Initiative received a £10,000 grant from Big Lottery Fund to upgrade equipment at its community Eco Site.

ESTEEM Clydesdale, which opened in Lanark only last year, received £9,458 from the same fund.

It aims to stamp out the stigma surrounding mental illness and reduce the rate of suicides.

With the funding the group will hire additional space for additional peer support activities and therapies for adults suffering mental ill health in the Lanark area.

“It is great to see the money go to these groups,” said Aileen Campbell

“Forth and District Initiative Group has done so much to enhance the village, and the eco site with its growing and craft projects is an important asset for the whole town, young and old.”

National Lottery Awards For All Scotland gives groups the opportunity to apply for a National Lottery grant of between £300 and £10,000 for projects that aim to help improve local communities and the lives ofpeople most in need.

It awards grants to groups on behalf of Big Lottery Fund Scotland, Creative Scotland and sportscotland.