Local lightning strikes Florida

A group of talented young lassies from Lanark and the surrounding area will be heading for Florida next month to represent Scotland at a major international dance championship.

The Lightning Strikes squads

from the Lanark-based Dance Rite Academy have made it through a vital qualifying competition in Blackpool to earn entry to the finals of the Dance Summits World Championships being held at Disney World in May.

The head of the academy, Sarah Levine, said this week: “Lightning Strikes comprises 50 dancers aged between six and 20 who compete in Pom-Dance, Lyrical and Hip Hop and are coached by myself and Elyse Bell.

“In the past few months alone we have won 14 first places titles and 4 grand champion titles.

“The Dance Summits is a competition held at Disney World and hosts the best teams in the world for all age divisions. Lightning Strikes Mini Hip-Hop, Mini Pom, Youth Hip Hop, Youth Pom and Youth Lyrical teams won bids to compete.

“All five teams won a bid to compete are very proud of this brilliant achievement. SAfter very careful deliberation, we decided to take our Youth Pom and Youth Lyrical teams over to compete in Florida, 15 girls selected for this dream-come-true and an experience that they will remember and cherish forever.

“The coaches, parents and supporters of Lightning Strikes are very proud and the girls are working extremely hard to prepare for the biggest competition of their lives.”