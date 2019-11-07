Local group praised for sustainability

A group from South Lanarkshire has been presented with an It’s Your Neighbourhood award by environmental charity, Keep Scotland Beautiful to celebrate its efforts at cleaning up and improving their community.

The award to Forth Eco Site was presented at a ceremony in Stirling last week. More than 160 groups from across Scotland were recognised for their commitment to improving their local neighbourhood.

Katie Murray, Communities and Place Manager from Keep Scotland Beautiful commented: “Every It’s Your Neighbourhood participant deserves this recognition for their hard work and determination to improve their own community. By volunteering their own time the 2019 groups have managed to support hundreds of environmental initiatives across Scotland.

“I would like to offer my congratulations to all of the groups involved. I hope that their enthusiasm inspires many more people to take part in helping to improve their local community in 2020.”

Further information on the Forth Eco Site, what it does and how you can help is available at: www.keepscotlandbeautiful.org/IYN.