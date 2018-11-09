Local cheeses win world titles

There was triple cause for celebration at Clydesdale’s Errington Cheese as the family firm won three medals at the World Cheese Awards in Norway.

The cheese producer’s Corra Linn variety was awarded two gold medals, while the first ever batch of its new Dunsyre Blue, made with raw organic milk, was given a silver award.

The prestigious awards celebrate the best produce from around the world, with a record-breaking 3,500 cheeses lined up for an international panel of 230 experts in Bergen.

The victories come after a controversial period for the firm which has now overcome health fears about their products.

