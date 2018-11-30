Life-saving machine in heart of Carluke

An exercise in co-operation between Carluke groups has ensured that anyone suffering a heart attack in the town’s High Street will now have a better chance of surviving until an ambulance or other professional help arrives at the scene.

Like community councils elsewhere in Clydesdale such as Biggar’s, Carluke’s has been striving to buy and install a heart-starting defibrillator machine somewhere in the town centre with easy access to it in an emergency.

The undisclosed amount of money needed to buy such a machine was donated to the council by Linda Johnson and the team of ladies at the Crossroads Cafe at Carluke’s Kirkton Church.

Expressing his gratitude to the cafe on behalf on the community council, its chair Mr Ray Ashe added: “The unit is now active and is on a wall thanks to he permission of My Dentist at 28 High Street. Carluke.”

He added: “There will be a training course on how to use the unit which is still to be arranged.”

Lanark Community Council recently discussed a public defibrillatorcoverage within the town centre.