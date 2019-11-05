‘Lest we Forget’ as bench is presented

The Ancre Somme Association (ASA) Charity visited Kirkfieldbank Primary School in Lanark this week in advance of Armistice.

The organisation took the opportunity to present a bench to the school as a reminder of the recent conflicts from WW1 to the present day.

A spokesman for the group told the Gazette: “We have been working with the school and young people this year to support their learning of WW1, WW2, the Royal Navy, the British Army, the Army in Scotland, The Royal Regiment of Scotland Reserves, the Royal Air Force and The Royal Family.”

“These young people have engaged so well with us learning about both local and national armed forces heritage and they have enjoyed every minute of it.

“The children were also taught Jimmy’s Song by our charity ambassador, singer Alan Brydon, who met the children and teachers in class for this part of the exercise.

“Thanks to the Depute Lord Lieutenant Millar Stoddart, local councillors Julia Marrs, Richard Elliot-Lockhart, Catherine McLymont, Major Brian Stuart from The Royal Regiment of Scotland and ASA Scotland Ambassador Alan Brydon”

“We, the ASA Scotland charity then presented the school with a beautiful bench designed to remember all those who have served in HM Armed Forces from the Great War, WW2 and all subsequent wars and conflicts”

ASA Scotland Chairman John Jenkins said: “The bench is designed to act as a reminder so these young people will never forget, we must engage, inform and educate, we never want to repeat history.

“Hopefully, as people use it to sit and reflect on life it will provide some comfort.”