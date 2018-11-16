Lesmahagow MP calls for more cash to bring down baby death toll

Dr Lisa Cameron wants more investment and training for medical practitioners.
On Tuesday, Lesmahagow MP Dr Lisa Cameron attended the Baby Lifeline report launch for ‘Mind the Gap’ which deals with a major issue that many haven’t yet recognised.

The NHS is currently facing claims of £1 million per day more in medical negligence compensation than is spent on delivering babies. This means mothers and babies are at risk because of a critical lack of frontline staff training, according to the report.

The report calls for more investment into training to decrease baby deaths.

Dr Cameron said: “Fifteen babies are stillborn every day or die in their first 28 days of life in the UK. I find this shocking and we need this and investment and training for medical practitioners.”