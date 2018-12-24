Lead Mining Museum receives £60,000 boost for its library

Museums Galleries Scotland has announced a £60,000 boost for the Wanlockhead Lead Mining Museum in the Lowther Hills.

The grant comes as part of a parcel of almost half a million pounds of grants to museums in Scotland, particularly ones recalling and recording the nation’s industrial past,

In announcing the grant, Museum Galleries Scotland said: “The Museum of Lead Mining is set in the picturesque village of Wanlockhead, the highest village in the whole of Scotland.

“This funding will allow the Museum to undertake essential renovations on the Miners Library which housed their Recognised Collection of National Significance and to train staff in collections management software.”

John McLeish, Interim CEO of Museums Galleries Scotland, said: “MGS is pleased to be strengthening and supporting the resilience and ambitions of the sector by funding such a diverse range of projects.

“This was a strong round of applications and we look forward to seeing the long-term benefits brought by our Museums Development Fund.”