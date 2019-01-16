Law feels betrayed by bus withdrawal

The planned withdrawal of the 240X bus service from Law on Monday has been labelled a “betrayal” by a villager.

The statement comes after villagers discovered that, for the second time in five years, the only public transport they have to Carluke and Lanark in one direction and Glasgow in the other is to be axed.

A protest campaign in 2014 saw the threat withdrawn.

This time the residents hope to repeat that victory by forming a new “Save the Law Bus” campaign.

Ruth O’Rafferty from the group commented: “To say we are dismayed by Stuart Coaches’ announcement is an understatement; words can’t describe how betrayed we feel.

“Real people’s lives are going to be profoundly impacted if Stuart’s go ahead with their decision.

“We have heard from students who will struggle to get to college or university, those who are employed in Glasgow who will have a huge struggle to get to work on time and elderly people who depend on the 240X to get out of the village.

“For some in the village it’s a two-mile walk to the road end to catch a bus there, along a poorly lit, fast road with narrow pavements.

“We have heard from individuals who are in the process of moving to Law who based their decision to buy houses here on the fact that we have this service.

“We only found out because someone happened to spot an A4 sign on the window of one of Stuart’s coaches the week before the Christmas break.”

Local Labour councillor Lynsey Hamilton said: “It is my understanding that SPT will put on a partial replacement to Wishaw at the same time that the 240x ran through the village. They are not allowed to compete against commercial services so they cannot go straight into Glasgow.”

Stuarts Coaches has yet to reply to a request from the Gazette for a comment on the situation.