Lanimer Queen announced

The Lanimer Queen for 2018 will be Lanark Grammar pupil Anna Martin.

Joining her during the Thursday, June 7 celebration will be schoolmates Chief Maids Annabelle Fox and Niamh Lithgow.

Ladies in Waiting Orla Quinlan and Jessie Gilchrist, Champion Calvin Kennedy. 1st Lord Ruaridh Whitehead, 2nd Lord Oliver Donaldson, Outriders Jay Parker, Carson Logan and McKenzie Curran.

From Stanmore house School there will be Flower Presenter Jessica McMann.

The Lanimer Court members from New Lanark Primary this year are Ladies in Waiting Jasmine Farrell and Amelia Barton, Page Boys Caspar Calvin and Freddie Lyon, Crown Bearer Travis Horn and Proclamation Bearer Cameron Hunter.

Court members from Kirkfieldbank Primary will be Ladies in Waiting Grace McGregor and Ellis Smith and Heralds Joshua Epton and Rhys

Smith.

This year’s Court members from Robert Owen Memorial Primary will be Ladies in Waiting Isla Cullen and Emma Barr, Sceptre Bearer Reuben

Harvey and Sword Bearer Nathan Kerr.

From St Mary’s Primary there are Ladies in Waiting Lucy Stewart and Rebecca Finlay and from Lanark Primary there are Ladies in Waiting

Cara McGinnies and Anna Rogers and Yeomen Hyland Gracie and Ryan Clelland.