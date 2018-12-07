Lanarkshire’s latest millionaire - thanks to the National Lottery

A mystery lottery winner in South Lanarkshire, known only as Mrs S, has become a millionaire without ever touching a ticket.

The lucky woman scooped the life-changing prize of £1,000,000 in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw on Tuesday, November 27.

Mrs S, who, understandably, wishes to remain anonymous, played a Lucky Dip on EuroMillions online.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “Huge congratulations to Mrs. S for winning this fantastic prize without even touching a ticket – after a few simple clicks she has become a millionaire!

“With many people leading busy lives, playing online is becoming increasingly popular. It means you can make sure your lucky numbers are always in the draw and your ticket is always checked.”

Playing interactively couldn’t be easier; not only are your numbers checked for you but you are also notified when you have won, receiving the good news via an email that is delivered directly into your inbox.

Do you know who it is?